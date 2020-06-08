Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man is charged after allegedly threatening a business for money with two large kitchen knives Friday night, police say.
Officers responded to the Pizza Ravens located on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard for a robbery at around 10:30 p.m. A man came into the business wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a facial surgical style mask. He brandished two large kitchen style knives and demanded money, police said.
He was given some amount of money and fled the scene, but was caught and charged shortly after. He’s identified as Edward Dawson, 40, of Glen Burnie.