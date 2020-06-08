BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is among the worst state for coronavirus-related fraud, according to a new study.
According to Expert Insurance Reviews, Maryland and New York tied for 11th place for having the most fraud related to the pandemic. The study found that U.S. residents lost over $5 million to credit card fraud in under five months.
Maryland has a complaint rate of 12.6 per 100,000 people with the Federal Trade Commission. Between the beginning of January and May 10, the FTC received 726 complaints from Marylanders. These complaints are for Do Not Call scams, identity theft and fraud.
They say one bitcoin scam targeted the Hispanic community.
“In this scam, fraudsters convince their targets that Bitcoin is an established currency where they can track their portfolio progress. When targets want to cancel their agreements, the fraudsters threaten to expose them to Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” the study reports.
Another scam persuades people to buy insurance and then the scammers pocket the premium.
Massachusettes was listed as having the most coronavirus-related fraud, followed by DC. Delaware ranked 4th.