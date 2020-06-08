



Maryland is seeing its lowest hospitalization rate since April 10, with less than 1,000 people hospitalized for the coronavirus, according to Gov. Hogan.

State officials report Monday there are currently 58,404 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state and 2,653 people have died, up just 431 cases and 28 deaths since Sunday morning.

As hospitalizations continue to drop, there are 979 people currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 587 are in acute care and 392 are in ICUs.

Throughout the coronavirus, 9,629 people have ever been hospitalized and 4,240 people have been released from isolation.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

The state has conducted a total of 435,363 coronavirus tests and of those 313,099 have tested negative.

Maryland has now completed 435,363 #COVID19 tests, and the statewide positivity rate has fallen to 7.38%—a more than 72% drop from its peak on April 17. The number of total current hospitalizations has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since April 10. pic.twitter.com/HmJoKwXwcO — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 8, 2020

The statewide positivity rate has fallen to 7.38 percent, a more than 72 percent drop from its peak on April 17, according to state officials.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 185 (16) Anne Arundel 4,267 (176) 9* Baltimore City 6,296 (274) 8* Baltimore County 6,814 (371) 17* Calvert 362 (20) 1* Caroline 272 (1) Carroll 954 (98) 3* Cecil 408 (24) Charles 1,211 (78) 2* Dorchester 156 (4) Frederick 2,135 (104) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 961 (50) 3* Howard 2,156 (63) 5* Kent 187 (19) Montgomery 12,818 (620) 39* Prince George’s 16,523 (578) 24* Queen Anne’s 177 (12) St. Mary’s 553 (34) Somerset 77 (3) 1* Talbot 108 (4) Washington 551 (16) Wicomico 984 (32) Worcester 239 (15) 1* Data not available (41) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,521 10-19 2,723 (1) 20-29 8,216 (14) 1* 30-39 10,901 (34) 4* 40-49 10,500 (80) 3* 50-59 9,365 (192) 10* 60-69 6,782 (424) 13* 70-79 4,323 (651) 19* 80+ 4,073 (1,218) 70* Data not available (39) 3* Female 30,435 (1,300) 66* Male 27,969 (1,353) 57*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 16,857 (1,104) 43* Asian (NH) 1,106 (101) 6* White (NH) 11,468 (1,114) 64* Hispanic 15,394 (258) 7* Other (NH) 2,922 (32) Data not available 10,657 (44) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.