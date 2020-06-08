ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland is seeing its lowest hospitalization rate since April 10, with less than 1,000 people hospitalized for the coronavirus, according to Gov. Hogan.
State officials report Monday there are currently 58,404 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state and 2,653 people have died, up just 431 cases and 28 deaths since Sunday morning.
As hospitalizations continue to drop, there are 979 people currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 587 are in acute care and 392 are in ICUs.
Throughout the coronavirus, 9,629 people have ever been hospitalized and 4,240 people have been released from isolation.
The state has conducted a total of 435,363 coronavirus tests and of those 313,099 have tested negative.
The statewide positivity rate has fallen to 7.38 percent, a more than 72 percent drop from its peak on April 17, according to state officials.
Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|185
|(16)
|Anne Arundel
|4,267
|(176)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,296
|(274)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,814
|(371)
|17*
|Calvert
|362
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|272
|(1)
|Carroll
|954
|(98)
|3*
|Cecil
|408
|(24)
|Charles
|1,211
|(78)
|2*
|Dorchester
|156
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,135
|(104)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|961
|(50)
|3*
|Howard
|2,156
|(63)
|5*
|Kent
|187
|(19)
|Montgomery
|12,818
|(620)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|16,523
|(578)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|177
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|553
|(34)
|Somerset
|77
|(3)
|1*
|Talbot
|108
|(4)
|Washington
|551
|(16)
|Wicomico
|984
|(32)
|Worcester
|239
|(15)
|1*
|Data not available
|(41)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,521
|10-19
|2,723
|(1)
|20-29
|8,216
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|10,901
|(34)
|4*
|40-49
|10,500
|(80)
|3*
|50-59
|9,365
|(192)
|10*
|60-69
|6,782
|(424)
|13*
|70-79
|4,323
|(651)
|19*
|80+
|4,073
|(1,218)
|70*
|Data not available
|(39)
|3*
|Female
|30,435
|(1,300)
|66*
|Male
|27,969
|(1,353)
|57*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|16,857
|(1,104)
|43*
|Asian (NH)
|1,106
|(101)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,468
|(1,114)
|64*
|Hispanic
|15,394
|(258)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,922
|(32)
|Data not available
|10,657
|(44)
|3*
