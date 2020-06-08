BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A correctional officer working at a facility in Baltimore City has died from COVID-19 complications, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Monday.
The employee was in their 60s, and a well-respected 20-year veteran” who had been assigned to a DPSCS facility in the city.
The department is not naming the officer or further discussing the case due to medical privacy laws.
In a statement from the officer’s union, they said their heart goes out to their union sister’s family and loved ones, and said the Hogan administration is “continually putting our members and by extension the public at risk,” citing claims the administration barred masking in state prisons, juvenile facilities and state hospitals early on in the pandemic.
Statement from the officer’s union—AFSCME @wjz pic.twitter.com/78xFM6cnhT
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 8, 2020
They claimed the administration has not addressed “basics steps that need to happen in order for the state to successfully take on this pandemic and ensure the safety of state employees and those that they serve,”
