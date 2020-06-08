Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The first phase of a new, multimillion-dollar tax processing system is set to launch in Maryland next month, Comptroller Peter Franchot’s office said Monday.
Despite the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the state still expects the first phase of the $160 million Compass system to launch on July 6.
Franchot’s office said the system will make it easier for taxpayers to view and manage their accounts and provide additional benefits to businesses.
The first phase will reduce the number of forms businesses need to complete for license renewals and alcohol tax collection. Corporate taxes will launch next year, with business and income taxes set to be available in 2022.