BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Maryland Terrapins basketball player Dino Gregory took to Instagram Monday morning to share the story of an heroic act committed by his brother Daniel at Sunday’s Black Lives Matter protests in Seattle.
In the post, Gregory says that his brother ran after and stopped a car that was attempting to run into a group of protestors. In the process, Daniel was shot and had to be taken to the hospital for surgery.
The 27-year-old Daniel is said to be fine and Dino expressed pride in him for saving hundreds of lives with his actions. CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reported that the man driving the car has been taken into police custody.
Police say shooter is in custody and gun has been recovered. People moved his car from crowd at 11/Pine. @KIRO7Seattle #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/QuFRBWmtFy
— Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) June 8, 2020
The Maryland basketball program took to Twitter to say that it is proud of Daniel as well.
https://twitter.com/terrapinhoops/status/1270003944778084352
https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-bills-for-seattle-protest-hero-daniel