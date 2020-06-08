Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A stagnant mass of air will lead to toasty temperatures and reduced air quality on Tuesday.
The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford and Howard counties, as well as Baltimore City, for Tuesday due to increased air pollution levels.
People with conditions like asthma, heart disease or lung disease, as well as children and the elderly, may be at risk and should consider reducing outdoor exercise and strenuous activity while the alert is in effect.
Temperatures will reach the mid-90s on Tuesday and could approach record levels on Wednesday as well.
The record high for Wednesday is 97; the forecast currently calls for a high temperature of 95.
