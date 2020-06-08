BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been two weeks since George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Since then, protests have been happening around the country and in Maryland.

Chopper 13 was over the scene in Towson earlier Monday as people peacefully held signs at Patriot Plaza.

“All lives do matter, but right now black lives matter the most we need to fix them first,” said organizer Devon Healy.

Healy was adopted by two women who loved him, his black skin and they taught him how to love others. Monday, he spread that message.

“And just to show that you’re passionate about something and I’ve never really been much into black culture because of the way I grew up but this is my way to branch out into it and learn more about myself and who I really am and who this culture is this is my culture,” Healy said.

The uproar over the death of George Floyd has sparked protests across the country, around the world, but in Towson the message rings loud and clear.

“This is what we need, the younger generation will be the ones changing the world,” Healy said.

Police reform has been in the national spotlight, but some of these young voices said many of America’s systems need to be rebuilt.

“We’re going to start at the police system, but we need to look at health care, education system, public services, food, work,” said Caitlin Shook, a protestor.

Healy said he worked with the Baltimore County Police Department to make the protest a safe place for everyone.

Another protest is currently happening in downtown Baltimore organized by the Public Defenders Office.

A protest being held by the Public Defenders Office- they say this is a nationwide movement to show support for so many of their clients @wjz pic.twitter.com/RdjtvzFOIl — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) June 8, 2020

The chant “Black Lives Matter” can be heard down by the courthouse.

BLACK LIVES MATTER echoing off the courthouses downtown in #BaltimoreCity @wjz pic.twitter.com/CWbR5v7OXh — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) June 8, 2020

The protest is set to have speakers throughout the afternoon. Chopper 13 is over the gathering:

Stay with WJZ as we have reporters following along protests around Maryland.