



When students return to class at Morgan State University this fall, they’ll be required to wear masks or face coverings in all campus buildings.

The university posted its fall semester reopening plan Monday. Because of the coronavirus, students, faculty and staff members and visitors will be required to wear face coverings while inside and while outside when physical distancing may not be possible. The university will provide a free care package, including masks and hand sanitizer, to students and staff when classes resume.

In the plan, President David Wilson wrote that “the campus life that we have grown so accustomed to will change dramatically as we reopen for the fall.”

Other changes include more access to hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, changes to the layouts of classrooms and facilities like dining halls and installing plexiglass shields in high-traffic areas.

The university plans to offer as many in-person classes as possible but may make adjustments based on faculty members’ underlying health conditions that could prevent them from teaching in a face-to-face setting.

“In an effort to remain flexible and maintain low-density classrooms, Morgan will offer two modalities of course delivery: in-person and remote instruction,” the plan reads. “Some courses will be a hybrid of in-person and remote learning while others will be online-only. For the hybrid courses (those not designated as online only), students will have the choice to receive instruction either face-to-face (dependent upon classroom availability and space) or remotely.”

In-person classes will begin on Wednesday, September 9, and will end on Wednesday, November 25. After the Thanksgiving break, classes will be taught remotely for the rest of the semester.

Study abroad programs for the fall have been canceled.

