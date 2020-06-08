BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Park Service announced Monday it would be increasing access to the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore as Maryland begins to open following the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Monday, June 8, the national park will increase access to its grounds and parking lot for recreational use from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The visitor center and restrooms will remain closed and no on-site programs or visitor information or services, like tours, will be provided.
Park rangers remain on duty and normal regulations still apply. As services are limited and closed to the public, the National Park Service urges visitors to:
- follow one-way directional signs to recreate along the sea wall trail;
park only in designated areas;
- pack out everything you bring in;
- maintain 6 ft (2 m) social distance from others;
- stay on marked trails; and
- be prepared for no access the Fort’s visitor center and restrooms. With public health in mind, these facilities remain closed at this time.
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Fort McHenry NMHS our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored,” NS said in a statement. “We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.