



The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is officially open to customers on a limited basis starting Monday.

These locations are now open by appointment only:

MDOT MVA closed its branch offices in March in response to the COVID-19 State of Emergency but said during the closure, they have still been able to process more than 740,000 transactions.

The services include learner’s permits, commercial driving tests, non-commercial driving tests, renewing driver’s license and identification cards and title work.

Governor Larry Hogan issued an executive order authorizing an extension of all driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations that expire or are eligible for renewal during the state of emergency.

As those documents will not expire until 30 days after the state of emergency has been lifted, MDOT MVA asks people to hold off on scheduling an appointment on that service at this time, to allow people with products facing expiration to get appointments first.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

All customer service agents and customers are required to wear face coverings and customers will be asked screening questions to get into the branch office.

Customers experiencing flu-like symptoms or who have been recently exposed to someone with symptoms should postpone scheduling an appointment at this time.

For non-commercial driving skills tests, there will be no road test portion. They will be tested on several components on an MDOT MVA course including: vehicle inspection, pull-in parking, three-point turn and back-in parking.

In an effort to promote social distancing, the driver’s license testing agent will score the test from outside of the car. Read more about the guidelines and how to complete online transactions.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.