Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Route One Apparel is donating 20,000 masks to frontline workers in Maryland.
The company said it is committed to donating one mask for every mask they sell.
The masks let people show off their Maryland pride with the Maryland state flag design.
So far, they have shipped more than 20,000 masks to hospitals, health care centers, police stations and fire houses across the state.
Route One Apparel has also donated more than $10,000 to BARCS to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.