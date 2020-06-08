BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed announced Monday she concedes to Del. Nick Mosby in the City Council President Democratic primary election.
“To my friends, family, campaign team, and supporters: Thank you. While the election was not what we had hoped, I can hold my head high knowing that we ran a positive campaign based on ideas and a vision for Baltimore City,” she said in a statement released Monday morning.
She congratulated Mosby on his “apparent victory” in the Democratic primary, and said she looks forward to working with him.
Sneed also thanked her family and her husband for their support.
“Finally, I want to thank the City of Baltimore and the people of the 13th District. It has been an honor to serve you so far. Rest assured I will continue to do so until my last day in office,” she concluded.