BOWIE, MD. (WJZ) — Beginning this week, state-operated testing sites at Six Flags America and other locations across Maryland will adjust its opening times for summer-friendly hours.
The Six Flags site will be open on Wednesday, June 10 and Friday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday morning.
No appointment or doctor’s order is required to get a test at the Six Flags America site.
People who are tested will be contacted within two to five days of their results.
“As we move into Phase Two of our Roadmap to Recovery, summer-friendly testing hours will provide greater flexibility for Marylanders who are getting back to work,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “With the help of partners across the state, Maryland has become a national leader in testing. As we quickly approach the milestone of half a million tests, I am proud that our community-based testing program has continued to expand and can accommodate anyone who would like a test.”
The following testing sites will be open on an appointment-only basis this week. Many of these sites will also offer summer hours, which patients can review when scheduling an appointment.
- Belair VEIP (Harford)
- Carroll County Agricultural Center (Carroll)
- Clinton VEIP (Prince George’s)
- Columbia VEIP (Howard)
- Glen Burnie VEIP (Anne Arundel)
- Hagerstown VEIP (Washington)
- Owings Mills VEIP (Baltimore)
- Prince Frederick VEIP (Calvert)
- Prince George’s County Health Department, Cheverly Office (Prince George’s)
- Waldorf VEIP (Charles)
- White Oak VEIP (Montgomery)
There are more than 115 major testing sites statewide, officials say. You can visit coronavirus.maryland.gov to find a location that is most convenient for you.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.