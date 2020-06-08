ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As the state of Maryland continues its reopening process following the COVID-19 outbreak, its capital city has been among the fastest cities in the nation at doing so.
According to a study from Insurify, Annapolis has seen a 45% increase in mobility since Governor Larry Hogan began the state’s reopening process back on May 15. That mobility increase includes a 42% increase in relative driving, a 55% increase in relative transit and a 38% increase in walking. The full methodology of the study can be found here.
Overall, the 45% increase in mobility makes Annapolis the fastest reopening city in the United States, according to the study. The next closest cities are Colorado Springs, Colo and Toledo, Ohio which both checked in with a 44% increase in mobility rate.
Most counties in Maryland went into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday as the state continues to lift the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.