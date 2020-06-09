CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Maryland Coronavirus Hospitalizations Drop Below 1K
SHARPSBURG, MD. (WJZ) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in finding a runaway girl.

Emma Ann Cornell, 13, was last seen on June 6 at 10:28 p.m. in Sharpsburg, Maryland.

Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Her family believes she is in the area of Westminster or Ocean City, Maryland.

Cornell is around 5’4″ and 100 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink denim Nike backpack and has a hoop nose ring.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 240-313-2170.

