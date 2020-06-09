BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was found injured with gunshot wounds after two 911 calls for a shooting in East Baltimore went out late Monday night.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbott Court for a shooting at around 11 p.m.
When they arrived they canvassed the area and after a second 911 call for a shooting, they found a victim at a home in the 900 block of Greenmount Avenue. The victim, a 22-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso.
Police did not say what his condition was or if he was taken to the hospital.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and have determined the victim was shot in the 800 block of Abbott Court. They have no suspect information or motives at this time.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.