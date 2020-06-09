TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Three Baltimore-area Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores will open their doors Thursday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said the Nordstrom store at Towson Town Center, a Nordstrom Rack in Towson and a Nordstrom Rack at Harbour Center in Annapolis will open Thursday with a number of safety measures in place.
Nordstrom Rack stores in Baltimore and Columbia remain closed; a Nordstrom store at The Mall in Columbia is open for curbside pickup and returns from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Customers will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and changes will come to the fitting rooms, though the company did not specify exactly what that will look like.
Merchandise that customers have recently tried on or returned will be kept off the sales floor for a time, the company said.
Nationwide, the clothing retailer has reopened or will reopen 252 stores.
