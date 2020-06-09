CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Maryland Coronavirus Hospitalizations Drop Below 1K
ABERDEEN, MD. (WJZ) — The Aberdeen Police Department is searching for a 52-year-old man who has been missing since June 1.

Police say Everett D. Johnson was last seen at his friend’s house on S. Philadelphia Blvd. He has a missing front tooth and may be in the Aberdeen or Abingdon area.

He is 5’6″ and weighs 160 lbs, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-272-2121. 

