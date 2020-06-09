ABERDEEN, MD. (WJZ) — The Aberdeen Police Department is searching for a 52-year-old man who has been missing since June 1.
Police say Everett D. Johnson was last seen at his friend’s house on S. Philadelphia Blvd. He has a missing front tooth and may be in the Aberdeen or Abingdon area.
Everett Johnson was last seen on 6/1/2020 at his friend's house on S. Philadelphia Blvd. He has a missing front tooth & may be in the Aberdeen or Abingdon area. Call us with information at 410-272-2121. #Missing #MissingPerson #HarfordNews #AberdeenPDMD pic.twitter.com/1cLuccXFvI
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) June 9, 2020
He is 5’6″ and weighs 160 lbs, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-272-2121.