Canvassing wrapped up around 6:45 p.m. Monday night after more than 7,300 additional votes were counted. Baltimore City Elections Director Armstead Jones said they’ve counted a total of 153,979 votes thus far and are set to finish the remaining ballots on Tuesday.

In the mayoral race, City Council President Brandon Scott has 29.1 percent of the votes- a full point ahead of Sheila Dixon. A little less than 1,400 votes now separate the two candidates.

Scott’s total vote count climbed to 41,420, while Dixon’s climbed to 40,035, giving Scott a one percent lead. Mary Miller remained in third place with 22,010. On Sunday, Scott took the lead in the race for the first time with a narrow 388-vote margin.

If the race is within a tenth of a percentage point, a candidate could petition for a recount at no cost to them. Both campaigns said they have lawyers ready.

The winner will be the Democratic nominee and will appear on the ballot in November against the winner among the seven Republican candidates. Currently, Shannon Wright leads that field with 1,570 votes, equating to 29 percent of the total ballots cast on the GOP side.

As for City Comptroller, Councilman Bill Henry declared victory Monday night against incumbent Joan Pratt in the Democratic primary. The latest results show him getting 54 percent of the vote compared to Pratt’s 45 percent.

He is also leading by more than 10,000 votes as of Monday night.

Henry told WJZ Monday night he and his team are confident he will come out on top when all the ballots are counted and is declaring victory.

“The returns we’re seeing make it clear that, thanks to the hard work and support of so many Baltimoreans, I will be the Democratic nominee for City Comptroller in November’s general election,” he said in a statement. “Thanks to the efforts and generosity of so many, this campaign was able to successfully reach the voters of Baltimore City with a simple, powerful message: after 24 years, it’s time for change.”

Del. Nick Mosby continues to lead the Democratic field for city council president; earlier in the day, his nearest challenger, Shannon Sneed, conceded in the race.

Mosby has 53,844 votes, equating to nearly 41 percent. Sneed is in second with 37,963 votes. The winner will take on Republican challenger Jovani Patterson in the fall.

Workers will move on to provisional ballots on Wednesday. Of the roughly 2,000 provisional ballots, 700 were rejected, Jones said.

Stay with WJZ on-air and online for complete election coverage. For the latest results, click here.