



Baltimore County will provide financial support to help cover the cost of rent for residents who are at risk of eviction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Tuesday morning a new initiative to help county residents who are in danger of eviction due to a COVID-19 related financial crisis.

The program will initially provide $1 million in rental assistance to households who are at risk of losing their housing when the state moratorium on evictions is lifted.

“We are here to support families that are struggling financially as a result of this pandemic. This initiative will help families avoid homelessness and provide a bridge while they get back on their feet,” Olszewski said. “This is just a first step, but an important one – and Baltimore County will continue to look for ways to provide resources that help our families weather this storm.”

County residents who have lost income because of the coronavirus, are at risk of losing their housing and meet other program criteria including income limits, may be eligible to get help toward pas due rent accrued during the state of emergency.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

The county says it anticipates the average award will cover around two months of rent per household. The funding is coming from the county’s allocation of federal Coronavirus Relief Funds and Emergency Assistance to Families with Children through the Department of Social Services.

County residents can apply here. The application opens Tuesday at 10 a.m, completed applications must be submitted no later than Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m.

Applications are set to be reviewed on a first-come-first-served basis on the availability of funds, the county said.

Baltimore County will also work with the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition’s Fair Housing Action Center to give financial coaching and counseling, referrals to supportive services and renters’ tax credit applications and assistance.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.