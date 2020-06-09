BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Monday evening and Monday night, police said.

In one shooting, a man told police he was shot in the hand while in the 2400 block of East Monument Street Monday evening.

Around 6:25 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Ruskin Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the torso.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Around 11 p.m., a 22-year-old man was found injured with gunshot wounds after two 911 calls for a shooting in the 800 block of Abbott Court went out late Monday night.

When officers arrived, they canvassed the area and after a second 911 call for a shooting, they found a victim at a home in the 900 block of Greenmount Avenue. The victim, a 22-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso.

Police did not say what his condition was or if he was taken to the hospital.

Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and have determined the victim was shot in the 800 block of Abbott Court. They have no suspect information or motives at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.