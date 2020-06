City Council President Brandon Scott has won the Democratic nomination for Baltimore mayor, according to the Associated Press.

The victory puts Scott in a strong position to be the next mayor of the Baltimore. Democrats outnumber Republicans 10-1 in Baltimore, and the general election in November is mostly seen as a formality.

Scott has been a city councilman since 2011 and became council president last year. He emerged victorious from a field that included more than 20 Democrats, including incumbent Mayor Jack Young and former Mayor Sheila Dixon.

If he is elected in November, he will have to address substandard public schools, crumbling low-income neighborhoods, declining population, and a homicide rate that is on pace to match last year’s 348 killings despite stay-at-home directives prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott will also have to work to restore people’s trust in local government. This was the first election since Catherine Pugh resigned as mayor last year amid investigations into the lucrative sales of her self-published children’s books. Pugh pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges and was sentenced to three years in prison in February.

On the Republican side, nonprofit executive Shannon Wright emerged victorious.

Counting the votes has been a slower than usual process since the primary, in large part because so many people voted by mail to avoid the risks of in-person voting amid the coronavirus. On Tuesday, a week after the June 2 election, Baltimore elections officials announced that nearly every vote had been counted.

The election has had a series of issues. Officials ended up authorizing the addition of two voting centers to the previously allotted four over concerns that ballots were not arriving in the mail as planned. On Election Day, dozens of voters remained in line two hours after polls were scheduled to close because social-distancing measures prompted by the pandemic slowed the flow of people at voting centers. Early Wednesday, voting results from the city were taken down from the state’s election board’s website due to an issue with ballots in one district.

Scott, who was endorsed by several unions, proposed a new approach to reducing violence by treating it as a public health crisis, believing that agencies citywide must collaborate with the police department in the effort. He promised to bring down the annual number of homicides to under 300 during his first year in office. That has not happened since 2014.

“Crime has to be addressed in a comprehensive way,” he told The Associated Press ahead of the election.

Positioning himself as a progressive leader, Scott proposed organizational changes to city government, including an overhaul of the board that awards all city contracts. Most recently, Young signed into law a measure introduced by Scott that provides housing protections to tenants during the pandemic.

At 36, Scott was the youngest of the mayoral Democratic front-runners. He was once mentored by the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and was tabbed for lieutenant governor by an unsuccessful candidate in 2018.

As for City Comptroller, Councilman Bill Henry declared victory Monday night against incumbent Joan Pratt in the Democratic primary. The latest results show him getting 54 percent of the vote compared to Pratt’s 45 percent.

Henry told WJZ Monday night he and his team are confident he will come out on top when all the ballots are counted and is declaring victory.

“They want the Comptroller to be someone who is actively keeping an eye on the mayor, actively looking at the operations of City agencies.”

Henry has worked with both leading candidates for mayor.

“Regardless of which one it is, I still like to see the power dynamic between the mayor and the council change a little bit,” Henry said.

Del. Nick Mosby continues to lead the Democratic field for City Council President; earlier in the day, his nearest challenger, Shannon Sneed, conceded in the race.

Mosby has 54,368 votes, equating to nearly 41 percent. Sneed is in second with 39,134 votes. The winner will take on Republican challenger Jovani Patterson in the fall.

“I would like to thank the City of Baltimore,” Mosby said. “Now is the time we pull our City in a different direction. I would like to look back in 20 to 25 years and know that this was a time we leveraged a lot of challenges to create a lot of opportunities.”

Workers will move on to provisional ballots on Wednesday. Of the roughly 2,000 provisional ballots, 700 were rejected, Jones said.

