



As Baltimore works through turbulent times, organizations like the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore will play a vital role in helping the city get to the other side.

The Downtown Partnership works with residents, businesses and city leaders to make the downtown area as vibrant as possible, something that hasn’t been easy over the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s forcing them to get creative.

From her sixth-floor office in downtown Baltimore, Shelonda Stokes said she knows there’s a lot of work to be done.

“There’s a big challenge up ahead, but I’m up for the challenge,” she said.

The group’s newly-appointed president is taking the reins in the midst of a global pandemic and growing civil unrest.

“I have to figure out how to get people to take their elastic pants and pajamas off and come back downtown,” Stokes said.

Over the past few months, they’ve provided gift card incentives to those supporting local businesses and spread love by painting the plywood that was put up during protests.

“We had a good time with it. We went out and painted hearts, and all kinds of things on the buildings,” Stokes said.

By hosting weekly webinars, they keep residents informed and provide useful information to businesses.

They even work with museums on ways to reach guests and make them feel more comfortable when they reopen. Stokes has even been asked to co-chair the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Task Force with City Councilman Eric Costello.

“For us, it’s really working with them to create grant opportunities, or helping them access additional resources to help them sustain throughout that process,” Stokes said.

Stokes is a Baltimore native, Polytech and Morgan State University graduate and business owner, and plans to draw on all of her experiences to help the city.

“At the end of the day, we really all want the same thing,” Stokes said, “and I think I can be really effective in helping us get there.”

