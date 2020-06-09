ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Maryland declined slightly Tuesday, one day after the total dropped below 1,000 for the first time since early April.
The latest data released by the state health department shows 970 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 584 in acute care and 386 in intensive care.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began increased to 58,904, up 500 from Monday.
The state reported conducting a total of 443,478 COVID-19 cases, of which 7.15 percent came back positive. Just over 319,000 tests have come back negative.
In total, 2,686 people have died due to COVID-19 in Maryland, and another 125 deaths are listed as probably being caused by the virus.
Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|186
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,309
|(177)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,355
|(279)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,852
|(379)
|19*
|Calvert
|363
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|273
|(1)
|Carroll
|963
|(99)
|3*
|Cecil
|417
|(25)
|Charles
|1,216
|(80)
|2*
|Dorchester
|157
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,152
|(104)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|969
|(52)
|3*
|Howard
|2,191
|(66)
|5*
|Kent
|188
|(19)
|Montgomery
|12,968
|(628)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|16,636
|(583)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|177
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|561
|(34)
|Somerset
|77
|(3)
|Talbot
|108
|(4)
|Washington
|545
|(17)
|Wicomico
|990
|(33)
|Worcester
|241
|(14)
|1*
|Data not available
|(36)
|4*
Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,541
|10-19
|2,750
|(1)
|20-29
|8,319
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|10,979
|(34)
|4*
|40-49
|10,596
|(81)
|3*
|50-59
|9,438
|(194)
|10*
|60-69
|6,832
|(430)
|12*
|70-79
|4,360
|(658)
|19*
|80+
|4,089
|(1,239)
|72*
|Data not available
|(35)
|4*
|Female
|30,667
|(1,312)
|67*
|Male
|28,237
|(1,374)
|58*
Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|16,966
|(1,115)
|43*
|Asian (NH)
|1,114
|(101)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,547
|(1,140)
|65*
|Hispanic
|15,518
|(261)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,946
|(32)
|Data not available
|10,813
|(37)
|4*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.