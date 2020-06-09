CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Maryland Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue To Fall
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Maryland declined slightly Tuesday, one day after the total dropped below 1,000 for the first time since early April.

The latest data released by the state health department shows 970 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 584 in acute care and 386 in intensive care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began increased to 58,904, up 500 from Monday.

The state reported conducting a total of 443,478 COVID-19 cases, of which 7.15 percent came back positive. Just over 319,000 tests have come back negative.

In total, 2,686 people have died due to COVID-19 in Maryland, and another 125 deaths are listed as probably being caused by the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 186 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,309 (177) 9*
Baltimore City 6,355 (279) 8*
Baltimore County 6,852 (379) 19*
Calvert 363 (20) 1*
Caroline 273 (1)
Carroll 963 (99) 3*
Cecil 417 (25)
Charles 1,216 (80) 2*
Dorchester 157 (4)
Frederick 2,152 (104) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 969 (52) 3*
Howard 2,191 (66) 5*
Kent 188 (19)
Montgomery 12,968 (628) 39*
Prince George’s 16,636 (583) 24*
Queen Anne’s 177 (12)
St. Mary’s 561 (34)
Somerset 77 (3)
Talbot 108 (4)
Washington 545 (17)
Wicomico 990 (33)
Worcester 241 (14) 1*
Data not available (36) 4*

Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,541
10-19 2,750 (1)
20-29 8,319 (14) 1*
30-39 10,979 (34) 4*
40-49 10,596 (81) 3*
50-59 9,438 (194) 10*
60-69 6,832 (430) 12*
70-79 4,360 (658) 19*
80+ 4,089 (1,239) 72*
Data not available (35) 4*
Female 30,667 (1,312) 67*
Male 28,237 (1,374) 58*

Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 16,966 (1,115) 43*
Asian (NH) 1,114 (101) 6*
White (NH) 11,547 (1,140) 65*
Hispanic 15,518 (261) 7*
Other (NH) 2,946 (32)
Data not available 10,813 (37) 4*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply