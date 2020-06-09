Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than two dozen Maryland companies will share $1.6 million in grants to help them transition to making or increase the production of personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Tuesday.
The 25 companies, which range from a bridal boutique to a biosciences firm, each got a grant of up to $100,000 to make items like N95 masks, face shields and gowns.
Hogan’s office said grants came from the $5 million Maryland COVID-19 Emergency Relief Manufacturing Fund program, which was created earlier this year.
More than 200 companies had applied for the grants.
Another round of grants totaling $1.6 million went to 20 companies last month.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.