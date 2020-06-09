



The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced Tuesday a citywide suspension of recycling collections for three weeks following a significant number of COVID-19 cases at DPW’s Eastern Sanitation Yard.

The suspension of curbside recycling collections is effective immediately.

DPW Acting Director Matthew Garbark also announced the immediate suspension of all solid waste operations and activities at DPW’s Eastern Sanitation Yard.

The closure of the Eastern Sanitation Yard Facility is also effective immediately, and is expected to last for three weeks. The facility had been closed to the public since March due to COVID-19.

Garbark issued the following statement in a news release:

“DPW is shutting down all operations at the Bowleys Lane Sanitation Facility out of an abundance of caution to protect our solid waste workforce. We are working closely with employees and their families to protect their health during this difficult time.”

DPW advises residents who reside on the eastern side of the City that they may experience a delay in trash collections due to the closure.

Residents can expect all trash collection delays to be resolved no later than Saturday, June 13. Residents can call 311 to report any missed trash collections.

