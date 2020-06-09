BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Hippodrome Theatre announced Tuesday that the originally postponed “Dear Evan Hansen” Broadway series has been canceled.
The musical was originally scheduled from May 5-17, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the production.
“Unfortunately, we were unable to find new dates for the previously postponed Dear Evan Hansen in the upcoming season and must cancel the engagement,” Hippodrome Theatre tweeted Tuesday.
Ticket holders will be contacted by their original point of purchase with information on refunds, credits and donation options.
For questions, you should contact your original point of purchase.
