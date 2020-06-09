CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Maryland Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue To Fall
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Dear Evan Hansen, Health, Hippodrome Theatre, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Hippodrome Theatre announced Tuesday that the originally postponed “Dear Evan Hansen” Broadway series has been canceled.

The musical was originally scheduled from May 5-17, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the production.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“Unfortunately, we were unable to find new dates for the previously postponed Dear Evan Hansen in the upcoming season and must cancel the engagement,” Hippodrome Theatre tweeted Tuesday.

 

Ticket holders will be contacted by their original point of purchase with information on refunds, credits and donation options.

For questions, you should contact your original point of purchase.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply