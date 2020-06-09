Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh is expected to plead guilty to a state perjury charge.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh is expected to plead guilty to a state perjury charge.
State prosecutor Charlton Howard tells WJZ he anticipates she will enter the plea at a hearing scheduled later this month.
RELATED STORIES:
- Catherine Pugh Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison In ‘Healthy Holly’ Scandal
- ‘This Is Not The Last You’ll See Of Catherine Pugh’ | Former Baltimore Mayor Apologizes To Citizens For ‘Healthy Holly’ Scandal
- READ: Catherine Pugh’s Plea Agreement
- A Look Back At Mayor Catherine Pugh’s Political Career Leading Up To Healthy Holly Scandal
- TIMELINE: Mayor Catherine Pugh’s ‘Healthy Holly’ Book Scandal
It comes as the disgraced former mayor gets ready to head to Alabama where she’ll serve a three year sentence on charges stemming from her Healthy Holly book scandal.