Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Expected To Plead Guilty To State Perjury Charge
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh is expected to plead guilty to a state perjury charge.

State prosecutor Charlton Howard tells WJZ he anticipates she will enter the plea at a hearing scheduled later this month.

It comes as the disgraced former mayor gets ready to head to Alabama where she’ll serve a three year sentence on charges stemming from her Healthy Holly book scandal.

