



Protests continued around Maryland and the Baltimore area Tuesday, rallying in support of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Although the groups were noticeably smaller, organizers said they think it’s still important to get their message out

In Dundalk, Janelle organized this protest with her high school class mate. some here were just in elementary school.

“I think it’s necessary,” Janelle said. “I want to show people that we care.”

“I understand that it’s good to help the community and make a change,” Amani Carter said.

“I don’t think my skin color should grant me any more or less privilege than the next person,” Dalia Sierra added.

WJZ has seen Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt at several events, some with hundreds, others with just a handful. She said she hopes her presence sends a message of unity.

“The majority of these events have been youth organized, and it shows you the positive impact youth can have,” Hyatt said.

David Shieko said he usually keeps his thoughts to himself, but this time around, he’s taking a public stance.

“I think people are speaking up because it’s happening way too often,” Shieko said. “Someone dying when they are saying I can’t breathe and someone has got their knee on their neck or back.”

Hyatt said it doesn’t matter how big the groups are, she thought it was important to get out and meet with community leaders especially since many of those leaders are from a new generation.

Read the latest coverage of the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis from WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota.