BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As protesters cry out for change, the NAACP and National Urban League say police reform is needed now more than ever.

“Change this once and forever, retrain police officers and then utilize the tools of government to hold them accountable all along the way,” NAACP President Hilary Shelton said.

Senator Ben Cardin said examples of unfair policing and police brutality are evident across the country.

“It was a shocking moment and it raised the point that many of us have heard about for a long time that if you’re African American you grow up in fear,” Cardin said.

New legislation spearheaded by Cardin will look into the training of officers, what types of military-grade tools they should be allowed to use, the power of police chiefs to discipline officers without unions intervening and how to hold officers accountable if they break the rules set forth by the department.

Shelton said some apples are bad before they even start on the force, and they need to be filtered out.

“They get involved because of the power they’re given and the opportunity they have to do what they want to do and get away with it,” Shelton said.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said, on a local level, his office has been looking into the practices of the police department but other agencies need to be examined as well to make sure the needs of every citizen are met.

“We are looking at our use of force policy, we’re looking at the department itself, but also those other investments that matter so much like education, social services and all the supports people need to be successful,” Olszewski said.

He added six percent of the county’s budget is spent on the police force, and 55 percent is spent on education.

The allocation of funds is under a microscope in Baltimore City as officials work on the upcoming budget and decide just how much money will be allotted to city police.

“We have a crime plan we have a staffing plan and we have community engagement plan, but those things also cost money to implement,” Eric Costello, Chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, said.