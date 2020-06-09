Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins Hospital celebrated a major milestone Tuesday in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital announced it has discharged over 500 COVID-19 patients.
The hospital staff held up a 500 sign as one of its patients was discharged.
