



Nurse Karen Falco spends hours a day saving lives at Johns Hopkins Bayview. What makes it more challenging is it’s during a worldwide pandemic.

The trouble doesn’t stop at home, either. She doesn’t have an air conditioner. After Tuesday, however, cooler times are ahead.

You’ve heard their jingle on our WJZ airwaves for years. Now, Blue Dot is helping Falco, whose been working hard on the frontlines of this pandemic.

After working on the frontlines at Johns Hopkins Bayview, the mother of five comes home to a teenager fighting cancer, and a sick father. On top of that, no hot water and no AC.

Blue Dot Services and American Residential Services Cares heard about this after hundreds of nominations, making Tuesday a day she’ll never forget.

“The relief of this not having to worry about it receiving a new air conditioning and heating unit is just amazing,” Falco said.

Greg Milich is a service manager with Blue Dot Services.

“One thing we do for a living is do air conditioning. One thing she does for a living is fix people so we just put things together so we made it happen,” he said.

Falco’s friends describe her as compassionate and graceful – intangible qualities a veteran nurse needs while fighting COVID-19. This installment doesn’t just help her, it helps her entire family.

Falco couldn’t be any happier.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” she said. “They’re wonderful for looking into the community. The fact we got recognized is a big effort and taking care of each other Is huge.”

Four hours later with the new addition to the house, the family can eliminate this burden, while they go back to taking care of each other, while also taking care of all of us.

ARS Cares Healthcare Heroes Program is a nationwide yearly effort. Falco is one of more than 50 healthcare workers to get home makeovers in 19 States.

