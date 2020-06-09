Comments
OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Ocean City, Maryland has revealed its drive-in movie schedule for the summer!
The events are chock-full of family-friendly favorites including Moana, Lego Movie 2 and Toy Story 4.
The city’s “Movies on the Beach” events have been postponed to comply with Maryland’s gathering limits during the coronavirus pandemic.
But this new program will start on June 15 at 8 p.m.
The events will be at Roland E. Powell Convention Center on 40th Street and the Bay. The city reminds anyone attending to stay inside their vehicle unless they are using the available amenities.
Lawn chairs outside of the vehicle are not allowed, they added.
