



14,000 COVID-19 treatment capsules and dozens of COVID testing kits were seized by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore. Both the treatment capsules and testing kits were all imported from China and are all completely fake.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so too do the scams.

It’s why HSI launched a nationwide operation, Operation Stolen Promise, to seize COVID contraband.

The Baltimore-based team of agents found the COVID-19 treatment capsules at the Port of Baltimore, hidden in boxes under packets of Chinese tea.

“It was no secret to law enforcement that there were going to be people trying to take advantage of the pandemic,” said John Eisert, HSI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge.

More than anything, said Eisert, his team is concerned about what’s inside the capsules, that promise to relieve COVID patients of their symptoms.

“In prior seizures of pharmaceuticals, we’ve seen ingredients such as sheet rock and pesticides and lead,” Eisert told WJZ.

HSI teams across the country are also trying to take down websites where these products are available to be purchased and shipped to America.

“They’re playing on the anxieties of the U.S. public,” Eisert said.

Homeland Security Investigations has set up a tip line to report potential fraud. If you want to report something, email: Covid19fraud@dhs.gov

