BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Graduation ceremonies across country have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Baltimore Ravens wanted to make sure the Class of 2020 got the recognition they deserve.
The team posted on Twitter a video of coaches and players congratulating the Class of 2020 and all of their accomplishments.
Congrats Class of 2020, the ball is in your hands. 🎓 pic.twitter.com/hFksglROTl
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 9, 2020
“We’re proud of you and what you’ve accomplished,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said.
“I’m sure this has been a very, very tough year,” general manager Eric DeCosta said. “But you’ve proven to be very resilient, and we are so excited to see what your next chapter brings.”
Some Maryland schools are honoring their graduates with online ceremonies.
