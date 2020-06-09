CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Maryland Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue To Fall
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMJustice For All
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland Health Exchange, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you still need health insurance, you have less than a week to sign up through a special enrollment period on the Maryland Health Exchange.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

More than 40,000 people have already taken advantage of this since it launched back in March.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply