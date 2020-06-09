



Marylanders who aren’t currently insured have less than a week to enroll in coverage before the June 15 deadline through the state’s health insurance marketplace, Maryland Health Connection, under the Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period.

Nearly 40,000 residents have gotten health coverage during the special enrollment period that began in March with Gov. Hogan’s state of emergency announcement in Maryland.

Anyone who enrolls in health coverage through Maryland Health Connection through June 15 will have a coverage start date of June 1.

Of the nearly 40,000 residents who’ve already gotten coverage, 65 percent received Medicaid, while the rest enrolled in private insurance.

“During this time of heightened awareness of the need for health coverage due to the coronavirus and loss of job-based coverage, Maryland Health Connection is offering options for free and low-cost health insurance,” says Michele Eberle, executive director of Maryland Health Benefit Exchange. “Please reach out to your friends, families and communities to let them know coverage is available. The deadline is approaching quickly, but with your help we can work together to ensure every person has the coverage they need.”

While a resident doesn’t have to be sick to seek coverage, the health insurance companies on the Maryland Health Connection do cover testing, visits relating to testing, and treatment of COVID-19, the department said.

Individuals who lose coverage through their jobs have 60 days from loss of coverage to enroll. If they’ve missed that deadline, they can get coverage through Maryland Health Connection’s Coronavirus Special Enrollment Period through June 15.

To enroll, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov. Individuals also can download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. Free consumer assistance is available by calling 855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.