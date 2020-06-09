Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This was not the year graduating high school seniors were expecting, but, Baltimore’s Class of 2020 celebrated its accomplishments with a virtual ceremony that featured some pretty well known guests.
Singer “Mario” performed an original song, and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh congratulated the Class of 2020.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
City Hall and the War Memorial will be illuminated with different schools colors from June 10 through 17 to honor the graduates.
