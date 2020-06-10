BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were killed in separate shootings across Baltimore City on Wednesday night, according to police.
The first happened shortly before 7 p.m. in west Baltimore. Police were called to the 1800 block of West North Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting.
Responding officers found a 48 year-old woman and a 36 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
The second shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in northeast Baltimore. A patrol officer responded to the 2400 block of Albion Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting.
When the officer arrived at the location, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.