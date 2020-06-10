Election ConnectionBrandon Scott Wins Democratic Nomination For Baltimore Mayor
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning in southwest Baltimore.

Patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Mt. Holly for a report of a shooting at around 6:26 a.m.

When they arrived they found a 31-year-old man, conscious and alert, shot multiple times in the back. He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply