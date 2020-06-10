Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning in southwest Baltimore.
Patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Mt. Holly for a report of a shooting at around 6:26 a.m.
When they arrived they found a 31-year-old man, conscious and alert, shot multiple times in the back. He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.