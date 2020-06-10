Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This pandemic has caused many blood drives to be canceled, which has only worsened the blood supply shortage not only in Maryland but across the nation.
But the staff at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center is ready to help and give back.
More than 60 employees rolled up their sleeves and participated in the first employee-only blood drive of the year.
Safety measures were in place including temperature checks, people following social distancing guidelines and routinely disinfecting surfaces.