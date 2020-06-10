Comments
MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 75-year-old man died in a crash on Generals Highway in Millersville Tuesday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on Generals Highway near Courtland Manor Road. Police said the victim, Keith Thomas Wetzel, of Millersville, was heading south on the highway when his 2014 Hyundai Elantra crossed over the center line and hit a tree.
After hitting the tree, Wetzel’s car kept going for another 75 feet, police said.
Firefighters extricated him from the vehicle, but he died at the scene.
Police are still investigating the crash but said Wetzel may have suffered from a medical event at the time.