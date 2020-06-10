BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brandon Scott claimed victory in the Democratic primary race Tuesday night after another round of results came in.

Sheila Dixon trailed entering Tuesday, and she needed to make up ground, with only a small number of ballots remaining. Instead, she only received five percent of the vote in Tuesday night’s batch of results, which led AP and WJZ to call the race for Scott.

Scott spoke Wednesday addressing his declared victory at a press conference outside his West Baltimore home.

“Our campaign was about proving to the world, that a young Black man who grew up in a forgotten Baltimore here in Park Heights could survive everything that you have to live through in Baltimore, to be the leader of this city, this great city,” Scott said addressing the press and the public Wednesday.

Scott has been a city councilman since 2011 and became council president last year. He emerged victorious from a field that included more than 20 Democrats, including incumbent Mayor Jack Young and former Mayor Sheila Dixon.

“Today, I stand before you the Democratic nominee for the office of the mayor in Baltimore City, amid record turnout, even though every vote in Baltimore had to overcome circumstances that we have never seen in an election that we have never seen because of COVID-19,” Scott said.

He thanked the people who voted for him and his supporters and his family, referencing them moving up to Baltimore to get away from the rural South, poverty, and Jim Crow.

Scott also recognized his opponents, thanking them for dedicating themselves to focusing on the issues and specifically, Mayor Young who he said took over the city government after a corruption scandal, a cyber attack, gun violence and then a health pandemic.

“His service to the city of Baltimore in these trying times has been admirable and we owe him a debt of gratitude,” Scott said.

The council president emphasized that he wants his campaign to be seen as an example of a new way forward for the city.

“I want this to be an example to each and every young person in Baltimore- we can do anything we say we want to,” He said.

He said as Baltimore’s mayor he will strive each and every day to remind young people of their worth.

“Don’t let anybody tell you that your ZIP code, that your neighborhood, your city is going to determine how high you can go,” He said.

He said this is just the beginning in building a better Baltimore, but it will take everyone coming together to build a new city.

“Going back to normal wasn’t good enough for Baltimore, going back to normal in Baltimore, was leaving generations of people, neighborhoods behind, families behind, and that’s not the Baltimore that we’re trying to build, a new wave forward is about doing what’s best for Baltimore, even when it’s uncomfortable, even when it means that we have to deal with less, even when it means we have to put aside our personal feelings, visions and ways that we see the world to do the greater good,” He said.

He added he’s very eager to see the city council become younger, saying he thinks it’ll be great thing for Baltimore. At 36, Scott was the youngest of the mayoral Democratic front-runners. He was once mentored by the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and was tabbed for lieutenant governor by an unsuccessful candidate in 2018.

“It’s our time, it’s our time to stand on the shoulders of those who came before us, realizing and recognizing the great work that was done, and fixing things that were broken, so I look forward tow working with every member of the council, in the way that no mayor has before,” He said.

On the Republican side, nonprofit executive Shannon Wright emerged victorious. The two will face off in November for the office.