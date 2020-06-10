ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Maryland declined slightly again Wednesday.
State officials report 955 people are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus, including 576 in acute care and 379 people in ICUs.
Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began increased to 59,465, up 561 from Tuesday.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The state reports its conducted 451,967 tests, of which 325,177 people tested negative. The state’s positivity rate
Throughout the pandemic, 2,719 people have died from the virus, with another 125 people considered probable deaths.
Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|185
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,348
|(181)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,428
|(281)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,916
|(383)
|19*
|Calvert
|363
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|276
|(2)
|Carroll
|969
|(100)
|3*
|Cecil
|423
|(25)
|Charles
|1,231
|(81)
|2*
|Dorchester
|157
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,178
|(105)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|982
|(54)
|3*
|Howard
|2,220
|(68)
|5*
|Kent
|189
|(19)
|Montgomery
|13,124
|(633)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|16,753
|(590)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|178
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|565
|(35)
|Somerset
|77
|(3)
|Talbot
|108
|(4)
|Washington
|551
|(17)
|Wicomico
|992
|(33)
|Worcester
|242
|(14)
|1*
|Data not available
|(38)
|5*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,573
|10-19
|2,791
|(1)
|20-29
|8,408
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,089
|(34)
|4*
|40-49
|10,698
|(81)
|3*
|50-59
|9,522
|(198)
|10*
|60-69
|6,879
|(435)
|12*
|70-79
|4,389
|(664)
|18*
|80+
|4,116
|(1,255)
|72*
|Data not available
|(37)
|5*
|Female
|30,963
|(1,329)
|69*
|Male
|28,502
|(1,390)
|56*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|17,214
|(1,123)
|42*
|Asian (NH)
|1,140
|(103)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,718
|(1,154)
|65*
|Hispanic
|16,006
|(269)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|3,085
|(31)
|Data not available
|10,302
|(39)
|5*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.