Brandon Scott Wins Democratic Nomination For Baltimore Mayor
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Maryland declined slightly again Wednesday.

State officials report 955 people are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus, including 576 in acute care and 379 people in ICUs.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began increased to 59,465, up 561 from Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state reports its conducted 451,967 tests, of which 325,177 people tested negative. The state’s positivity rate

Throughout the pandemic, 2,719 people have died from the virus, with another 125 people considered probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 185 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,348 (181) 9*
Baltimore City 6,428 (281) 8*
Baltimore County 6,916 (383) 19*
Calvert 363 (20) 1*
Caroline 276 (2)
Carroll 969 (100) 3*
Cecil 423 (25)
Charles 1,231 (81) 2*
Dorchester 157 (4)
Frederick 2,178 (105) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 982 (54) 3*
Howard 2,220 (68) 5*
Kent 189 (19)
Montgomery 13,124 (633) 39*
Prince George’s 16,753 (590) 23*
Queen Anne’s 178 (12)
St. Mary’s 565 (35)
Somerset 77 (3)
Talbot 108 (4)
Washington 551 (17)
Wicomico 992 (33)
Worcester 242 (14) 1*
Data not available (38) 5*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,573
10-19 2,791 (1)
20-29 8,408 (14) 1*
30-39 11,089 (34) 4*
40-49 10,698 (81) 3*
50-59 9,522 (198) 10*
60-69 6,879 (435) 12*
70-79 4,389 (664) 18*
80+ 4,116 (1,255) 72*
Data not available (37) 5*
Female 30,963 (1,329) 69*
Male 28,502 (1,390) 56*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 17,214 (1,123) 42*
Asian (NH) 1,140 (103) 6*
White (NH) 11,718 (1,154) 65*
Hispanic 16,006 (269) 7*
Other (NH) 3,085 (31)
Data not available 10,302 (39) 5*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

