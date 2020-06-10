TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A number of Maryland communities are embracing the idea of closing streets to allow for outdoor dining at restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting this weekend, a portion of Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Towson will close on Saturdays and Sundays to allow for additional outdoor seating for restaurants, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Wednesday.

In a news release, the county executive said the closure will impact Pennsylvania Avenue between York Road and Washington Avenue. It will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends through the end of June, though it could be extended.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

The closure is part of the “Seats on the Streets” initiative with the Towson Chamber of Commerce to allow area restaurants to serve more customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Five restaurants will take part, including Charles Village Pub, C&R Pub, Nacho Mama’s, Slice NY Pizza Pasta & Grill and The Point Towson, Olszewski said. The Point will be open for carryout, while the other four will have outdoor seating.

Earlier this month, the county said it would speed up the permitting process for restaurants hoping to set up outdoor tables due to COVID-19.

Towson isn’t the only community taking such steps; the city of Baltimore is accepting applications from restaurants that want to set up outdoor dining in parking areas or on streets.

In Frederick, the city said more than 30 restaurants will participate in programs ranging from sidewalk seating to pop-up dining in city parks and on some streets.

Two blocks of Market Street in the city’s downtown will close between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October or until the state of emergency is lifted, whichever comes first.

LIST: Baltimore Restaurants Open For Outdoor Dining

In Hagerstown, one block of South Potomac Street will close beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday to allow restaurants to set up tables.

And in Bethesda, a number of downtown streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to allow for outdoor dining.

Most of the state is under the second phase of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery plan, which allows for outdoor dining and for retail businesses to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Some business owners, though, are calling on the governor to loosen restrictions even further. Management from Baltimore-based diner Sip & Bite said the restaurant doesn’t have the ability to have customers sit outside and is hoping Hogan will allow them to have some guests dine indoors.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.