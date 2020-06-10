TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Starting this weekend, a portion of Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Towson will close on Saturdays and Sundays to allow for additional outdoor seating for restaurants, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Wednesday.
In a news release, the county executive said the closure will impact Pennsylvania Avenue between York Road and Washington Avenue. It will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends through the end of June, though it could be extended.
The closure is part of the “Seats on the Streets” initiative with the Towson Chamber of Commerce to allow area restaurants to serve more customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Five restaurants will take part, including Charles Village Pub, C&R Pub, Nacho Mama’s, Slice NY Pizza Pasta & Grill and The Point Towson, Olszewski said. The Point will be open for carryout, while the other four will have outdoor seating.
Earlier this month, the county said it would speed up the permitting process for restaurants hoping to set up outdoor tables due to COVID-19.
Most of the state, including Baltimore County, is under the second phase of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery plan, which allows for outdoor dining and for retail businesses to reopen at 50 percent capacity.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.