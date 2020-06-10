ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan took aim at city leadership in Baltimore during a news conference Wednesday, blasting the city for not lifting some coronavirus-related restrictions like most counties in the state have done.
While most of the state has moved into the second phase of the Roadmap to Recovery plan, Baltimore remains in phase one.
“It’s absolutely absurd that there are thousands of people gathering in the streets, and yet a small business in Baltimore can’t open their doors,” Hogan said, “And I think Jack Young should let those small businesses open. They should have been a long time ago.”
While the governor said he disagreed with the city’s hesitance to reopen some businesses, he pointed out they do legally have the authority to make that decision themselves.
Hogan said he may have a conversation with Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young to ask them to move forward with lifting some other restrictions.
As of Wednesday, Baltimore has reported 6,916 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, Baltimore has reported 6,916 confirmed cases of COVID-19.