ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health and Maryland National Guard will now open multiple high-volume testing sites across Baltimore, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.

The addition of the new sites in the city will bring the number of COVID-19 testing locations in the state to more than 120. Further details about the new city sites, including where and when they will open, were not immediately available.

During a news conference, Hogan expressed concerns about people gathering within close proximity as protests over the death of George Floyd enter their 12th day in the state. Officials urged everyone who has taken part in the demonstrations to get tested.

“We’re going to make every effort to ensure that every single one of the thousands of protesters will have the opportunity to be tested,” Hogan said.

The governor said studies show people who are in large crowds are at a 250 percent increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

Gov. Hogan said Maryland has completed 451,967 tests for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

