BALTIMORE (WJZ) —
If you’re looking for a job, Domino’s wants to hire 750 people across 51 of its Baltimore-area stores.
“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Ed Treacy, a local Domino’s franchisee. “Stores in Greater Baltimore are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
The part-time and full-time positions range from delivery drivers to customer service to managers.
“While many local, state, and federal rules have closed dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” said Treacy. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.”
Anyone can apply here.